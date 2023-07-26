WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District has announced its policy for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the current income eligibility guidelines.

The criteria for free and reduced-price meal benefits includes household income at or below the income eligibility levels and categorical or automatic eligibility.

The automatic eligibility includes households receiving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR).

Other qualifications are a child’s status as a foster child or migrant and a child’s enrollment in Head Start.