WFISD announces free and reduced-price meals for students

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)— On Monday WFISD announced a new policy for providing free and reduced-price meals for students who meet the income eligibility guidelines.

Applications are available online or at any school Ed Center or the Child Nutrition office located on 2015 5th Street.

Below is a list of eligibility guidelines for free and reduce-meal benefits.

Income

1. Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels.

Categorical or Automatic Eligibility

2. Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary

Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations

(FDPIR)

Program Participant 3. Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster

4. Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start

Income Eligibility

For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must fill out free and reduced-price meal application and return it to Benetta Johnson, Eligibility Coordinator, 940-235-1065

Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information:

1. Names of all household members

2. Amount, frequency, and source of current income for each household member

3. Last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the

application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for

“No Social Security number”

4. Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct

Categorical or Program Eligibility

Child Nutrition Department is working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible. Child Nutrition Department will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application.

Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have should contact Benetta Johnson Eligibility Coordinator at 940-923-1065 ext. 29003.

Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may also be verified by the school officials at any time during the school year.

Determining Eligibility

Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy, Eligibility Coordinator Benetta

Johnson will review applications and determine eligibility. Households or guardians dissatisfied with the Reviewing Official’s eligibility determination may wish to discuss the decision with the

Reviewing Official on an informal basis.

Households wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either orally or in writing to Linda Muehlberger, Student Services Coordinator, 940-235-1029.

Unexpected Circumstances If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the attached current income eligibility guidelines.