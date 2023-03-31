WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Following the resignation of former president Mike Rucker last month, the Wichita Falls Independent School District has a new member.

Diann Scroggins has been unanimously named as the new Place 2 Trustee.

After more than six years, Rucker cited recent health issues that have made it impossible to finish out the remaining two years on his term.

At-large Trustee and Board President Katherine McGregor said Scroggins’ psychology and special education background in the Dallas ISD will be helpful here in Wichita Falls.

“We feel like Mrs. Scroggins will be a natural to blend in with us, to represent her community, her constituents and the kids of, not only her district, but of our whole city,” McGregor said.

The district expects to see Scroggins in the first work session next month.