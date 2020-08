WFISD officials have announced the next round of student physicals for Friday, August 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at 1518 9th St.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— WFISD officials have announced the next round of student physicals for Friday, August 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at 1518 9th St.

This round is for incoming 7th graders and any high school athlete who needs a new physical due to questions 1-6 on the medical history form.

For more information on this call the WFISD at (940) 235-1000.