WFISD announces nominees for Teacher of the Year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District Tuesday announced the nominees for the districts’ Teacher of the Year.
Each WFISD campus’ nominee was selected by their peers as their schools’ Teacher of the Year and will represent their school at the annual Teacher of the Year banquet, held on the evening of Tuesday, April 20.
Two teachers will be selected as the WFISD Teacher of the Year, one for elementary schools and one for secondary schools.
The list of nominees for WFISD Elementary Teacher of the Year can be found below:
- Natalie Mayfield – Farris Early Childhood Center
- Armetha Blackmon – Booker T. Washington Elementary
- Mayra Lopez – Brook Village Early Childhood Center
- Kendelle Sanders – Kate Burgess Elementary
- Jayme Beckham – Crockett Elementary
- Kim White – Cunningham Elementary
- Laura Wetzel – Fain Elementary
- Jenn Landers – Fowler Elementary
- Kelli Doley – Franklin Elementary
- Renae Dickens – Haynes Elementary
- Ashlei Humpert – Jefferson Elementary
- Claudia Lopez – Lamar Elementary
- Ronda Franklin – Milam Elementary
- Alma Allen – Scotland Park Elementary
- Colley Johnson – Sheppard Elementary
- Elizabeth Chon – Southern Hills Elementary
- Kathy Callaway – West Foundation Elementary
- Ana Aguilar – Zundy Elementary
The list of nominees for WFISD Secondary Teacher of the Year can be found below:
- Carl Bishop – Career Education Center
- Karen Kidd – Denver ALC
- Clara “Phil” Mitchell – Barwise Middle School
- Tyrone Turner – Kirby Middle School
- Susan Cotton – McNiel Middle School
- Gretchen Nielsen – Hirschi High School
- Kristy Ciuba – Rider High School
- Cindy Edwards – Wichita Falls High School
The WFISD Elementary Teacher of the Year and Secondary Teacher of the Year will advance to the Regional competition.
The winners will be announced at tonight’s Teacher of the Year banquet. Make sure to stick with Texoma’s Homepage to see who is honored.