WFISD announces nominees for Teacher of the Year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District Tuesday announced the nominees for the districts’ Teacher of the Year.

Each WFISD campus’ nominee was selected by their peers as their schools’ Teacher of the Year and will represent their school at the annual Teacher of the Year banquet, held on the evening of Tuesday, April 20.

Two teachers will be selected as the WFISD Teacher of the Year, one for elementary schools and one for secondary schools.

The list of nominees for WFISD Elementary Teacher of the Year can be found below:

Natalie Mayfield – Farris Early Childhood Center

– Farris Early Childhood Center Armetha Blackmon – Booker T. Washington Elementary

– Booker T. Washington Elementary Mayra Lopez – Brook Village Early Childhood Center

– Brook Village Early Childhood Center Kendelle Sanders – Kate Burgess Elementary

– Kate Burgess Elementary Jayme Beckham – Crockett Elementary

– Crockett Elementary Kim White – Cunningham Elementary

– Cunningham Elementary Laura Wetzel – Fain Elementary

– Fain Elementary Jenn Landers – Fowler Elementary

– Fowler Elementary Kelli Doley – Franklin Elementary

– Franklin Elementary Renae Dickens – Haynes Elementary

– Haynes Elementary Ashlei Humpert – Jefferson Elementary

– Jefferson Elementary Claudia Lopez – Lamar Elementary

– Lamar Elementary Ronda Franklin – Milam Elementary

– Milam Elementary Alma Allen – Scotland Park Elementary

– Scotland Park Elementary Colley Johnson – Sheppard Elementary

– Sheppard Elementary Elizabeth Chon – Southern Hills Elementary

– Southern Hills Elementary Kathy Callaway – West Foundation Elementary

– West Foundation Elementary Ana Aguilar – Zundy Elementary

The list of nominees for WFISD Secondary Teacher of the Year can be found below:

Carl Bishop – Career Education Center

– Career Education Center Karen Kidd – Denver ALC

– Denver ALC Clara “Phil” Mitchell – Barwise Middle School

– Barwise Middle School Tyrone Turner – Kirby Middle School

– Kirby Middle School Susan Cotton – McNiel Middle School

– McNiel Middle School Gretchen Nielsen – Hirschi High School

– Hirschi High School Kristy Ciuba – Rider High School

– Rider High School Cindy Edwards – Wichita Falls High School

The WFISD Elementary Teacher of the Year and Secondary Teacher of the Year will advance to the Regional competition.

The winners will be announced at tonight’s Teacher of the Year banquet. Make sure to stick with Texoma’s Homepage to see who is honored.