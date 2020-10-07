WFISD announces one new case of COVID-19, student tests positive

Another WFISD student and staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases in the district to 16 and there are three recoveries according to the WFISD COVID-19 tracker.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— In an email sent to the parents of Wichita Falls Independent School district students on Wednesday, Oct. 7, WFISD officials said a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the email, all of the individuals that were in close contact with the positive case have been notified and that the exposure level of the case was “low.”

According to WFISD’s website, which was last updated on Oct. 6, the total number of active student cases is 40, and the number of active staff cases is 12.