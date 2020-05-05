WFISD announces plans for 2020 graduation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Wichita Falls Independent School District have announced their plans for the graduating class of 2020.
Graduation ceremonies for all three WFISD high schools will take place in-person at Memorial Stadium at 9 a.m. on the following days:
- Rider High School — Thursday, May 21
- Wichita Falls High School — Friday, May 22
- Hirschi High School — Saturday, May 23
In order to comply with statewide social distancing guidelines, each graduate will be limited to six tickets, and a ticket and face mask will be required for entry.
Please see the full press release from WFISD below:
For more information, visit WFISD’s website.