WFISD announces teachers of the year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In two surprise ceremonies Friday Morning,
WFISD announced the district’s Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Superintendent Mike Kuhrt named Courtney Kittrell, a 4th grade English/Language Arts teacher at Franklin Elementary, the 2020 Elementary Teacher of the Year.
He named Debby Ford, a Math teacher at Wichita Falls High School, the 2020 Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Mrs. Kittrell and Mrs. Ford will now advance to the regional competition.
Elementary Teacher of the Year finalists were Milam Elementary’s Angela Bullard, Brook Village’s Elise Fox, and Zundy Elementary’s Lindsay Rogers.
Secondary finalists were McNiel’s Mark Dudley and the Career Education Center’s Sabrina Bradley.