WFISD asking for community feedback for new high schools colors, mascots

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — People now have a say in the colors and mascots for the two new WFISD high schools.

The district is asking for community input from now until Friday, August 20. In July, the WFISD School Board approved Wichita Falls Legacy High School and Wichita Falls Memorial High School as the names for the new schools.

People’s mascot and color suggestions will go to members of the naming committee who will narrow them down to their top five choices. The school board will then pick two and students will have the final say before it’s finalized in October.

Click here to fill out the suggestion form.