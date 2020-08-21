WFISD asking parents to pick up students at Crockett due to power outage

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFISD is asking that parents pick up their children after an elementary school took a power hit Friday afternoon.

Crockett Elementary is currently without electricity due to a power outage in the neighborhood around the school. All phone lines at the campus are also down.

According to WFISD, all students are safe and in their classrooms with the windows open.

At this time it is unknown when power will be restored.

WFISD said if you would like to pick your child up, you may do so, however, if your child rides the bus or walks home, they will be dismissed at their regular time.

If there are any additional updates, WFISD will share that information as soon as it becomes available.