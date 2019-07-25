WFISD: Back to school immunizations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas state law requires students attending school to be immunized against certain vaccine-preventable diseases.

This state law requires all 7th grade students to have Tdap and Meningococcal vaccines prior to entering 7th grade.

An updated shot record with these immunizations or a valid medical or conscientious exemption must be presented to the school nurse to attend school this fall.

For students attending Wichita Falls Independent School System, the Community Health Care Center will be offering a clinic at all three middle schools on August 13.

Barwise will be from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Kirby will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
McNiel will be from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

For more information on what vaccines your students needs and when click here.

