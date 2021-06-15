WFISD balance budget despite funding questions

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Funding issues continue to leave the school district with some questions.

Particularly Superintendent Mike Kuhrt feels like they are lacking the per student funding they expect, adding they are seeing surrounding districts, whether bigger or smaller, receive about $400 to $600 more per student in funding.

Kuhrt says now they will look into why state funding is quite a bit lower than expecting.

“Bottom line is it’s really hard to balance this budget this year, which we have, but we’re using a considerable amount of ESSER funds, COVID dollars, that came from the federal government while we try and figure out this anomaly I guess called school finance,” Kuhrt said.

Kuhrt hopes if a special session does come soon in Austin they maybe fix some of the issues.