WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Kelly Strenski, the Director of the Fine Arts for the Wichita Falls ISD has said the WFISD band will not participate in a competitive marching band season this fall due to concerns of the spread of COVID-19.

The silver lining is that each high school will still produce a marching show, although significantly shorter in length and will include a number of safety measures intended to ensure student safety.