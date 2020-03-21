WFISD begin Grab, Go meals Monday while schools out for COVID-19 caution

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As people prepare for alternative schooling after Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive to close campuses until April 3, the Wichita Falls Independent School District administration is doing what they can for their students during this time.

The WFISD Child Nutrition Department and Chartwells will distribute grab and go meals at various campuses beginning Monday.

Those campuses include Barwise, Zundy, Scotland, Jefferson and Southernhills.

On Tuesday, bus drivers with Durham Transportation will begin to deliver meals to students at designated bus stops.

<p style=" margin: 12px auto 6px auto; font-family: Helvetica,Arial,Sans-serif; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: 14px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-stretch: normal; -x-system-font: none; display: block;"> <a title="View WFISD Meal Service Locations - 3.21.20 on Scribd" href="https://www.scribd.com/document/452686461/WFISD-Meal-Service-Locations-3-21-20#from_embed" style="text-decoration: underline;" >WFISD Meal Service Locations - 3.21.20</a> by <a title="View Courtney-Ann Clarkin Delaney's profile on Scribd" href="https://www.scribd.com/user/39784723/Courtney-Ann-Clarkin-Delaney#from_embed" style="text-decoration: underline;" >Courtney-Ann Clarkin Delaney</a> on Scribd</p><iframe class="scribd_iframe_embed" title="WFISD Meal Service Locations - 3.21.20" src="https://www.scribd.com/embeds/452686461/content?start_page=1&view_mode=scroll&access_key=key-89LxOycznTV2HhNRxJ4j" data-auto-height="false" data-aspect-ratio="0.75" scrolling="no" id="doc_26775" width="100%" height="600" frameborder="0"></iframe>

Meals will be served to students Monday through Friday. Breakfast will be from 7:30–8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. and dinner from 4–5 p.m.