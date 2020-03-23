WFISD begins meal distribution program

Wichita Falls Independent School District students will still be well-fed in the coming weeks thanks to the meal distribution program that started Monday.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District students will still be well fed in the coming weeks thanks to the meal distribution program that started Monday.

To best serve students who don’t have transportation, school buses will begin delivering meals to students at various stops Tuesday.

Students can also pick up grab and go meals at any campus despite the school they attend.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided at all locations, and some will also provide dinner.

Chartwell officials said this is a stressful and uncertain time for many families and they want to ensure food on the table is one less thing on their plates.

“It’s super important that children have the food that they need to concentrate, participate and thrive and we want this to be one less worry for families in our area,” Chartwell’s Marketing Specialist Emily Kincaid said.

Officials reaffirm that you don’t have to attend the school to go get your meal.

See the full WFISD schedule here.