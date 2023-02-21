WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The WFISD Board of Trustees is accepting resumes from those interested in filling the remaining two-year term of former place 2- representative, Mike Rucker.

Rucker submitted a letter to the superintendent last Monday informing him of Rucker ‘s immediate retirement due to health reasons.

Trustees accepted the resignation yesterday. During the next two weeks, the board will be accepting resumes.

After which, they will begin interviewing candidates.

Individuals who are interested in applying should email their resume to Vanessa Dishman at vdishman@wfisd.net by the deadline is Tuesday, March 7.

After March 7, the board of trustees will begin interviewing interested candidates. For more information, click here.