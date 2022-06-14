WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Board of Trustees met Tuesday, June 14, 2022, for a special session where school security was discussed.

Following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the safety of students has been a concern for school districts across the country.

Part of the discussion Tuesday was a proposal to add fences in an effort to create clear boundary lines to better protect children on campus.

Lahoma Vaughn, WFISD Chief of Police, discussed in the meeting how the district is already addressing safety on district campuses.

“These are the buildings that I know of that we had different concerns,” Vaughn said. “The ones underlined are what we are currently working on as far as fencing, one of the big things right now.”

Vaughn said in addition to safety, the district needs more officers to operate the metal detectors in WFISD schools. Of the 24 metal detectors in the district, only one is currently being used.

However, Vaughn said all schools are equipped with panic buttons in case of emergency as a means of further security.