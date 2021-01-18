WFISD Board approves teacher incentive payments

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2020 school year has been a whirlwind for teachers and staff across Wichita Falls ISD.

Despite months of having to shift from in-classroom learning, online, and hybrid learning, teachers have faced the challenges head-on.

That’s why board member Elizabeth Yeager said the Wichita Falls ISD School Board decided the $1,000 bonus payments for teachers were in order.

“We need to make this a meaningful gesture to our employees and the really difficult work they have done throughout this really difficult year,” Yeager said.

That’s why Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said he was happy the Board approved an incentive measure at Monday night’s board meeting.

“With this pandemic that’s been going on, it’s really been stressful for all of our staff across the district and we just want to keep as many staff members as we can moving forward,” Superintendent Kuhrt said.

The retention incentive is $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 dollars for less than full-time employees like substitutes.

“The first payment is coming in March, then if you decide to come back in the Fall, you’ll receive a second payment in August,” Kuhrt said.

Just one show of appreciation for teachers who give it their all each day.