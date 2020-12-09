WFISD board chooses construction manager for new high schools

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees is moving forward on its mission to build two new high schools. The board has voted to enter into negotiations with the construction manager at risk, Bartlett Cocke General Contractors.

Out of six companies who applied, Bartlett Cocke scored the highest out of the evaluation committee. But some members of the board were not pleased with the evaluation process.

The WFISD road to new high schools has reached another chapter. The district board of trustees voted 5-2 to enter into contract negotiations with Bartlett Cocke to be the construction manager at risk for this project.

“This is a very exciting project. I think it’s not only gonna be good for our city but I am excited about our students in WFISD,” WFISD board of trustees president Mike Rucker said. “They’re gonna be able to move into the next century with some of the greatest technology there is out there.”

Six companies provided submissions to build the two new high schools. Bartlett Cocke scored the highest of those companies and has a fee that will start at $10.6 million.

Board members Bob Payton and Katherine McGregor were the only members to oppose this venture. During the meeting, Payton appeared frustrated with the process of how the firm was picked.

“You want the individual sheets that each person that scored?,” WFISD chief financial officer Tim Sherrod asked Payton.

“That’s what was talked about. You sat right there and said ‘yeah we can give you all the individual background, ok.’ Thought we were on track for that,” Payton said.

“Mr. Payton, you should’ve called and asked for it,” WFISD superintendent Michael Kuhrt said.

“No! It was mentioned here in the meeting, it was agreed and I’m waiting for it. I don’t have to ask again every time. It was already agreed here in a meeting that it was gonna be here. Y’all dropped the ball again. I’m not gonna keep doing that,” Payton said.

Consultants on the committee that reviewed all of the vendors said Bartlett Cocke is one of the most qualified companies to build these new schools and that Bartlett Cocke will try to make construction as local as possible.

“It’s going to take so many people to build these buildings, it’s gonna take everybody. They’re definitely going to crave having local support,” committee consultant and Huckabee Inc. chief operations officer Tom Lueck said.

Having local support is vital for the board of trustees to keep moving forward.

If Bartlett Cocke is signed on as construction manager, board members will also discuss having them oversee Proposition B of the bond if that were to pass in the future.