WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District is sharing updates and information on several different topics.

One of the topics discussed Tuesday, April 11, was the district equipping WFISD police officers with rifles.

The discussion is a response to the school shootings across the country, as well as, the recent incident at Scotland Park Elementary when a man tried to break into a classroom filled with students.

Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said the district needs to do everything possible to ensure the safety of students.

“What we’ve seen across the state and across the country is that active shooters enter the building, with assault rifles, assault styled weapons, and in order to combat that or stop that threat, we want to have our officers with assault styled rifles as well, because at the current preset, we have our officers with pistols and we do not want to encounter a situation where we are not well prepared to safely protect our students and teachers,” Lee said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Diann Scroggins, the newest member of the school board, was sworn-in at Tuesday’s meeting by retired Judge Woody Gossom. She will represent District 2.