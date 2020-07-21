WFISD board looks at next steps for school year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls ISD board members discussed preparedness for the next school year in tonight’s meeting.

In a week, we should know the back to school plan for WFISD and superintendent Michael Kurht is ready for the challenge that follows.

Kurht said although they want one solid plan, their flexibility has been key throughout the pandemic.

“I just ask for patience and know that, whatever we come up with, as this pandemic progresses, we’ll make adjustments.” Kurht said. “A plan is fluid and a plan has to be easily adjusted.”

Kurht added they have three different committees to ensure the safety of all students, staff, and anyone in contact with WFISD.

All with the hopes that they can announce an official comeback plan on July 30.