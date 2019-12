WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— WFISD Board of Trustees approved the 2020-2021 school year calendar at a meeting Monday night.

According to the WFISD Facebook page, the calendar is subject to change, and once they receive further approval, then the calendar will be updated.

This calendar isn’t the finalized calendar. This calendar is a draft.

Once the calendar has been finalized and updated, Texoma’s Homepage will upload the finalized calendar.