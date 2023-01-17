WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District officials are working hard to prepare for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year and next school year could possibly include some changes for students and their families.

The big topic of discussion at Tuesday’s school board meeting was again about the proposed three-tier start and end time system for the district. The system would impact all students in the district in some way.

The proposed school time for elementary students would be from 8:10 a.m. until 3:40 p.m., middle schoolers would be in school from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and high schoolers from 8:50 a.m. until 4:20. p.m.

WFISD Associate Superintendent Dr. Peter Griffiths said while he knows it’s hard to find a system that works for everyone, this proposal will save the district money and should still ease the concerns of parents.

“I think the biggest confusion has been lately that they saw the start times. Start times are very different from when the doors open so even though start times might be at 8:10 for the elementary the doors of the elementary might open at 7:45 so parents are able to drop off their students and get to work by eight. So I think there was confusion. There is a difference between instructional start times and when the doors open on a campus,” Griffiths said.

He adds that these changes will set the district up for success in regards to the attendance zone changes that will come when the two new high schools open.

“This will save on routes, this will serve on purchasing extra buses this will save on personnel on the buses so this is a fiscal reason why we’re looking at this but of course, it will help us down the road,” he said.

No official action was taken Tuesday, but Dr. Griffiths said next they will get the information discussed Tuesday out to the campuses to see what time each individual campus wants their doors to open as well as what possible schedules will look like next year.