WFISD Board of Trustees discuss HB3, salary increases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The long-range facilities plan isn’t the only agenda item sparking discussion at Thursday’s WFISD Board of Trustees special session.

WFISD board members are seeking more information on House Bill 3 which was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott to increase educator’s salaries.

According to the bill, 75% of a portion of HB3 must be used for teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses.

The other 25% is supposed to be used to raise the salaries of other staff members, except administrators.

WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said the board needs more information on who is considered an administrator, and who isn’t.

“The board would like to have more information, would like us to go look at other districts and see what administrators salaries look like across the state and how we compare to other districts that are similar to us in size,” Kuhrt said.

Under house bill three, all WFISD teachers will see at least a $5,000 salary increase. Those who have been teaching for a long time may see up to $9,000