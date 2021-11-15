WFISD Board of Trustees hear mascot finalists for new high schools, postpone vote

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Monday, Members of the Wichita Falls Independent School District narrowed down the options for mascots for both Legacy High School and Memorial High School.

During a special session meeting, the WFISD school board heard from Executive Director of School Administration Debby Patterson after they decided to give the names they liked privately to her in last week’s meeting.

The results from that are Mavericks and Titans for Memorial, and Legends, Leopards and Lions for Legacy.

After the announcement of the mascot finalists, the WFISD School Board decided to postpone the final mascot talks and did not vote on mascots. It is unclear when the board will revisit the topic.

Community members were asked to participate in a thought exchange on eight mascot options selected by the WFISD Board of Trustees based on suggestions from the Naming Committee.

The eight mascot options for each school are listed below:

Legacy High School Top 8 Mascot Options Dragons Falcons Legends Leopards Lions Panthers Ravens Warriors Memorial High School Top 8 Mascot Options Aviators Dragons Matadors Mavericks Patriots Spartans Titans Warriors

NOTE: Legacy High School’s headers and tables are colored in blue and Memorial High School’s header and tables are colored in red. This is exclusively for formatting and organization purposes and in no way indicates a color decision for either high school

Once the decision is made, the student body of the district, in 9th grade and younger, will vote between these two final options presented by the WFISD school board.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more information as it becomes available.