WFISD Board of Trustees look to push Proposition B onto May ballot

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While ballots have not been certified yet for Wichita County, all ballots have been counted. And the WFISD Board of Trustees is moving forward with plans to build two new high schools.

Proposition B was to build recreational facilities for those schools and it failed by 1,000 votes. But, WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said the bond could be put back on the ballot in May.

Kuhrt said going back to voters and giving them more information could show why these brand new high schools will need facilities to go with them.

“I don’t think we can do dirt work just for the building itself and a parking lot and not do dirt work for athletic fields because they all drain to the same place,” Kuhrt said.

Two brand new high schools with no recreational facilities: that is the presumed outcome for the WFISD school bond election that saw voters cast their ballot in different directions.

This is the first year that Texans have had the ability to vote for separate propositions in a school bond because of Senate Bill 30 that passed last year.

“The law changed and those were separated and they used to all be together,” Kuhrt said. “When you build a high school, you build a high school with football fields, with baseball fields, with tennis courts, that’s just what you do. And it was just changed. So this is the first election that’s happened. That’s the reason, we think it’s just a voter information issue.”

Kuhrt said the next step concerning Proposition B is to return to the public with more information.

“I don’t think you can oversimplify that enough to say this is exactly what it is. You put a picture up of ‘this is our high schools and this is our high schools with Prop B.’ in other words, they look completely different because there are fields attached to them,” Kuhrt said.

Proposition B could be put back on the ballot in May. Until then, the board will move forward with finding a contractor for the new high schools.

Kuhrt also said the request for quotations from contractors will be posted on November 11. The board will hear from contractors in the coming weeks after the posting.