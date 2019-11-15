WFISD Board of Trustees plans for two equal high schools

WFISD officials believe the two equitable high schools will be on opposite sides of the district, however the official decision still has to be made.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls will most likely see two equal high schools in the future after a decision by the WFISD Board of Trustees.

The board has been working on the long-range facilities plan for over a year now, deciding on what to do regarding elementary, middle and high schools in the district.

WFISD officials said they believe the two equitable high schools will be on opposite sides of the district, however, the official decision still has to be made.

The next step is for WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt to develop a plan and timeline to then take to the community for comment.

“Then with the community feedback, have one nice little package and then take it to the board, allow them to do a bond and then we’ll go out and try to educate everybody on the need,” WFISD Associate Superintendent Peter Griffiths said.

Right now, the plan is to have a bond package ready for the November 2020 election, however, that could change.

“We have kicked the can down the road for multiple years, you can probably go back to 2006 and see wow this is a plan they probably had back in 2006, but it takes a lot of courage to say yes it’s time to move on,” Griffiths said.

The school board will meet Monday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. for a regular meeting with long-range facilities planning on the agenda.