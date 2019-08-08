WFISD Board of Trustees postpone school bond election

With the deadline for a November bond election quickly approaching, the board is not ready.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A long-range facilities plan for WFISD schools has been in the works since January and more debate among the Board of Trustees Thursday at a special session is slowing the process down.

The Wichita Falls ISD board of trustees have until Aug. 19 to prepare a school bond, but disagreement between board members is pushing it back.

“There will not be a bond election November of 2019 from the school district,” WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said.

Kuhrt presented the long-range facilities plan with two options. Option A with one high school, option B with two high schools. Not every member is on-board.

“I’m not trying to re-invent the wheel, but option A is unrealistic,” WFISD board of trustees member at large Katherine McGregor said.

McGregor said she doesn’t think either option will do. She wants to present an option C calling it somewhat of a blend of option A and B.

However, school board president Elizabeth Yeager said she believes it’s time to create a bond package.

“We’re too far down the road to say ‘oh, we’re gonna back up and start over’ which is how I perceive bringing in a third option at this point,” Yeager said.

Kuhrt said it’s been about a year-long process and now the board will listen to the third option at its Aug. 13 meeting.

“We have a lot of information that is very valuable information and all we do now is move them around, it’s kinda like a puzzle, we take one piece from here and put it over here, another piece from here, and put it over here and we come up with a bond plan,” Kuhrt said.

With debate between members of the board, a school bond is out of the question for November.

Options A and B also includes turning Rider and Hirschi into middle schools and then “retiring” Old High, which could mean tearing it down or selling it.

The board of trustees will meet next Tuesday, August 13 for a regular meeting where Katherine McGregor plans to present her option C.

