WFISD Board of Trustees to announce mascot finalists for high schools on Monday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a WFISD School Board meeting that lasted more than four hours, we still don’t know the mascots of the future Legacy and Memorial High Schools.

Tuesday, trustees could have narrowed down the mascots to the top two finalists for each high school.

Instead, the School Board decided to give the names they like privately to Executive Director of School Administration Debby Patterson. Then whatever two mascots have the most votes will be announced at Monday’s meeting.

Board Trustee Elizabeth Yeager is the only member who spoke publicly about the name she supported which was the Memorial Mavericks.

“Therefore you’re going to know that you’re going to be a Memorial X or a Legacy Y. You know whatever that’s going to be as far as a mascot goes and we want to give that to them as soon as possible. So now the board will be selecting two, hopefully, Monday, that they’ll approve, then we’ll go to the students, 9th grade on down to vote on those two options for their schools,” WFISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt said.

Once the top mascot contenders are chosen, then students in the ninth grade and below will vote on the final selection of the mascots.

The eight mascot options for each school are listed below:

Legacy High School Top 8 Mascot Options Dragons Falcons Legends Leopards Lions Panthers Ravens Warriors Memorial High School Top 8 Mascot Options Aviators Dragons Matadors Mavericks Patriots Spartans Titans Warriors

NOTE: Legacy High School’s headers and tables are colored in blue and Memorial High School’s header and tables are colored in red. This is exclusively for formatting and organization purposes and in no way indicates a color decision for either high school