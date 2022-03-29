WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Board of Trustees for the Wichita Falls Independent School District will hold a special session on Thursday, March 31 to once again take up the issue of reducing the district’s staff.

Among the items on the agenda (which can be found below) is another executive session which states trustees will consult with WFISD’s legal counsel on issues related to a reduction in personnel due to program changes.

According to the agenda, the board will consider and possibly take action to rescind the declaration of reduction of personnel in open session.

The agenda also states the WFISD school board will confer with legal council in a closed session on WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt’s evaluation and contract.

The board will also take possible action on his evaluation and contract in open session.

These are the only items on the agenda for the special session on March 31. The session will begin at 6 p.m.

After the last closed session on the staff reduction, Kuhrt apologized to WFISD staff on how he handled the issue.

The full agenda for the WFISD Board of Trustees special session on March 31, 2022 can be found below: