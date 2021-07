WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees has picked the names for the two new high schools.

Wichita Falls Legacy High School (east) and Wichita Falls Memorial High School (west) are the names for the east and west locations of the new high schools.

Since the names have been picked, the board can move forward with getting these new schools built.

