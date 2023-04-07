WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Board of Trustees will meet in a special session on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the WFISD Education Center on Broad Street.

According to the agenda for the special meeting, the trustees will discuss the possible purchase and issuance of rifles for the district’s police officers. Information will also be provided on how they will help provide a safe learning environment for the students attending WFISD campuses.

Another item on the agenda for the April 11 meeting is an update on the construction of Legacy and Memorial High Schools, which at last check the schools were still on pace to be completed before their scheduled grand opening for the 2024-25 school year.

The agenda also lists the swearing-in of WFISD’s newly appointed trustee, Diann Scroggins, who was chosen to fill the seat on the school board that was vacated by Mike Rucker following his retirement.

The meeting can be streamed and the full agenda can be viewed here.