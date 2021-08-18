15-year-old WFISD bomb threat suspect arrested near Dallas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the bomb threats made to Wichita Falls ISD schools last week.

According to Wichita Falls Police Sergeant Charlie Eipper, a 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday south of Dallas, under a directive to apprehend order related to a burglary of a residence that occurred in Wichita Falls over the summer.

Once the teen is transported to the Wichita County Juvenile Detention Center, WFPD juvenile detectives will file more charges related to the bomb threats.

In a Facebook post Sunday night, the Wichita Falls ISD announced a suspect had been identified in the numerous bomb threats to the campuses last week.

Multiple threats were made to five WFISD campuses between Thursday and Friday during the school day.