WFISD Bond 2020: What you need to know before you vote

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A bond to build two new high schools in Wichita Falls will be among the decisions residents will make when they cast their ballots on Election Day.

The Wichita Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to hold a bond election on November 3, 2020.

Ahead of Election Day, WFISD officials launched a website where prospective voters can learn about the proposed bond and the potential tax implications.

Here’s everything you need to know about the proposed bond before you head to the polls on November 3.

What is being proposed?

The proposal on the November ballot is to build two new high schools, one in eastern Wichita Falls at Windthorst Road and Henry S. Grace Freeway and another in western Wichita Falls at a location to be determined.





The bond amount of $290 million includes the land purchase for the new schools as well as practice fields and tennis courts, and will be split between two propositions:

Proposition A — Two new high schools

— Two new high schools Proposition B — New recreational facilities for the two new high schools

Each proposed high school will include the following:

Two-stories with capacity for 1,900 students

Identical floor plans with personalized colors, materials and finishes throughout

Adaptable features that allow for varied group sizes, small group break-out spaces, expandable spaces with mobile furniture and operable walls

Innovative flexible learning spaces

Technology integration allowing for a blended-learning environment

Tornado shelter to accommodate the school’s population

What about the current high schools?

WFISD said on their website they intent to retire the use of Wichita Falls High School, Rider High School, and Hirschi High School as high schools, replacing them with the two new facilities.

The next phase in the Long-Range Facility Plan will be to repurpose Rider and Hirschi as middle schools once the new high school builds are complete.

Renovations to current WFISD middle schools and other additional projects will be addressed down the road with future bond elections, according to the website.

What’s the tax impact?

The maximum tax impact anticipated for this bond is a 32 cent increase.

For a home valued at $100,000, that equates to about a monthly increase of $26 and an annual increase of $320.

Residents age 65 and older and who have filed for an Over 65 Homestead Exemption will not see this increase if the bond passes.

How can I vote for the bond?

If you have any more questions about the bond proposal, you can submit a question to WFISD officials here.