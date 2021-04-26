WFISD bond early voting ends Tuesday; Where to vote on election day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The deadline to cast your ballot early is fast approaching.

Early voting for a new school bond that will provide funding to build athletic facilities at two new Wichita Falls Independent School District high schools ends on Tuesday, April 27.

As a reminder, the following polling locations are open for early voting:

WFISD Education Center — 1104 Broad Street, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 1104 Broad Street, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sikes Senter Mall — 3111 Midwestern Parkway, open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wichita County residents may also vote at the Burkburnett City Hall or the Electra City Hall.

As of Friday, April 23, over 1,500 residents of Wichita County have cast an early ballot.

If you’re unable to vote early, make plans to vote on Election Day on Saturday, May 1.

All precincts can vote at any of the locations listed below between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.:

Faith Lodge #1158 — 3503 Kemp Avenue, Wichita Falls, 76308

— 3503 Kemp Avenue, Wichita Falls, 76308 Texas Highway Department — 1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls, 76302

— 1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls, 76302 Wesley United Methodist Church — 1526 Weeks Street, Wichita Falls, 76302

— 1526 Weeks Street, Wichita Falls, 76302 10th & Broad Church of Christ — 1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls, 76301

— 1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls, 76301 Kemp Sunnyside Community Center — 405 Walnut Street, Wichita Falls, 76301

— 405 Walnut Street, Wichita Falls, 76301 Region IX Education Center — 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, 76306

— 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, 76306 Martin Luther King Center — 1100 Smith Street, Wichita Falls, 76301

— 1100 Smith Street, Wichita Falls, 76301 Mercy Church — 3101 McNiel Avenue, Wichita Falls, 76309

— 3101 McNiel Avenue, Wichita Falls, 76309 Floral Heights United Methodist Church — 2215 10th Street, Wichita Falls, 76309

Due to COVID-19 regulations, locations and times are subject to change.

More information about the WFISD bond can be found in the videos below: