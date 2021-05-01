WFISD bond for athletic facilities at new high schools passes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The bond proposal from the Wichita Falls Independent School District to build athletic facilities at the upcoming new high schools has passed.

The results are 3,560 for the bond and 1,710 against the bond.

Voters decided in favor of the $13.585 bond referendum to build sports and band facilities for the new high schools.

“On behalf of the WFISD Board of Trustees and everyone who worked to develop this bond proposal, I want to thank the Wichita Falls community for continuing to support our WFISD students,” WFISD Superintendent Mike Kurht said. “I am overwhelmed by the support I continue to see from our community. The passing of this bond proposal will add outdoor practice facilities and complete the two new high schools opening in August 2024. We look forward to seeing our students benefit from the opportunities made available with these new facilities.”

The goal is for these facilities to also hold baseball, softball, track, and junior varsity football competitions.

Voters said no to a similar proposition back in November, but approved the construction of two new high schools.

The west high school will be located on the north side of Highway 82 near FM 369. The east high school is off U.S. 287 and Windthorst Road, which is owned by Legacy Park.

The state-of-the-art facilities are expected to be completed by the Fall of 2024.

The addition of the new bond will cost taxpayers an estimated 1.5 cents per $100 of valuation. If you own a $100,000 home that adds up to an $11.25 increase annually.

Because the November bond raised taxes 30.5 cents, the total tax increase with the addition of the new bond is $320 annually for a $100,000 home.

As a reminder, school district taxes are frozen for residents who are 65 and older and have filed for an Over 65 Homestead Exemption.

