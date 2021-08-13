UPDATE: WFISD campuses receive ‘all clear’ following bomb threats

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Five Wichita Falls Independent Schoo District campuses received an “all clear” from local authorities after all five received bomb threats Friday, August 13.

Wichita Falls High School, Rider High School, Hirschi High School, Barwise Middle School and Kirby Middle School all reported receiving bomb threats toward the end of their school day Friday.

Local authorities responded to all five campuses. After students were evacuated and the campuses were searched, all five bomb threats proved to be false.

This comes on just the second day of the school year. On the first day of school, Thursday, August 12, a bomb threat was received at Wichita Falls High School, which was also found to be a false report.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person making the threats.

As a reminder, calling in a bomb threat is considered a terroristic threat, which can be charged as a felony.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.