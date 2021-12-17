WFISD campuses to reopen to ‘pre-COVID’ visitor protocol

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District Friday announced campuses across the district would be transitioning back to “pre-COVID” protocols beginning January 5, 2022.

In an email sent to parents of WFISD students, district officials said campuses will once again be open to parents, volunteers, and other campus visitors.

The only exception to this rule will be Sheppard Elementary, due to federal guidelines as visitor access will still be limited on Sheppard Air Force Base.

At the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, WFISD implemented procedures limiting visitors in schools to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and in the interest of staff and student health.

The decision to move away from these heightened protocols is a result of case numbers within WFISD and Wichita County declining.

As of December 14, there are currently 11 active COVID-19 cases among WFISD students and 4 active COVID-19 cases among staff members at WFISD campuses.

District officials said they will continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases on WFISD campuses and in the community, and should the number of cases rise, the district may adjust accordingly.

WFISD officials ask that all visitors be mindful of their own health and the health of others and encourage parents and volunteers not to come on campus if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or if they have been exposed to someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

Masks, social distancing, and the use of hand sanitizer will still be encouraged at all campuses.