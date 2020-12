Another WFISD student and staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases in the district to 16 and there are three recoveries according to the WFISD COVID-19 tracker.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District officials will be canceling remote instruction for students who are failing one or more classes.

Students who are failing one class or more will be required to return to in-person instruction for the spring semester.

Parents of the students who are failing will be given a call by district officials sometime soon with more information.