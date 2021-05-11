WFISD canvases votes, officially approves May 1st Election results

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The WFISD school board met Tuesday, May 11 for a special session, with canvasing the 2021 Bond Election being the main objective.

After a prolonged process, the 2021 school bond is officially over after school board members unanimously approved the May 1st election results.

Superintendent Mike Kuhrt added the schematic designs for the update to the news schools, with recreational facilities, is already underway, with some athletic staff already meeting with architects.