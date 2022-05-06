WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — About 1,300 students throughout the Wichita Falls Independent School District can be a little more prepared after the Career Education Center’s Annual College Career and Job Fair.

About 90 different businesses, colleges and organizations met with students Friday morning, May 6, to discuss different paths, as well as to answer questions.

Those businesses and careers include manufacturing, law enforcement, the City of Wichita Falls and Workforce Solutions.

Several colleges were also there to speak with students.

CEC Principal Synthia Kirby said she hopes days like Friday help students learn how to prepare for their career.

“Days like today kinda put them in touch with somebody in that field so that they can learn more information about whether or not they have to continue their education after high school, or maybe it gives them an opportunity to start working right after high school,” Kirby said. “Sometimes kids come here and they explore and they find out that’s not what they want to do, and so now they can look at other areas they haven’t thought about and see if that is something they want to explore.”

A lot of the students enjoyed the JROTC career table and the Robotics Demonstration table.