WFISD, Chartwells feed families with holiday meal boxes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many families have a lot on their plate as a difficult 2020 comes to an end but for some food may not be one of those things.

That’s why Wichita Falls Independent School District and Chartwell’s K-12 continue to make feeding the community a top priority.

Some families are still trying to recover from the many losses they suffered as a result of COVID-19 and food shouldn’t be one of them.

18,750, that’s how many holiday meals went home with families Monday just in time for the Christmas break.

“We’re taking a different approach and we thought the Holiday Meal Boxes were much more appropriate in light of the pandemic,” Chartwell’s Marketing Specialist Emily Kincaid said. “Families are under a unique amount of stress this year so we took a unique approach.”

Kincaid said it’s important to continue to be a strong support system for parents and students.

“We really just want to take one thing off of their minds to have to worry about this holiday season,” Kincaid said.

Chartwell’s Executive Chef Carrie Richardson said a lot was put into consideration in the planning stages.

“How well the students are going to be able to reheat that at home because I know there’s gonna be a lot of parents that still have to work while their kids are at home for the Christmas break,” Richardson said.

But most importantly, ensuring each meal is well-balanced.

“We have 5 breakfasts, 5 lunches and 5 dinners,” Richardson said. “All of the meals are gonna come with a fruit and vegetable and they’ll also get their milk and their juice.”

And that’s along with their burgers or chicken spaghetti dinners.

Kincaid and Richardson hope this gives parents some peace of mind in the weeks to come.

Each holiday meal box contained 15 meals.

This was free and while it was organized by Chartwell’s that services WFISD schools, students from any school district were able to order and grab a box to-go.

Parents are also being encouraged to allow their kids to eat lunch for free in the cafeteria come January when school reopens.