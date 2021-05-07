WFISD, Chartwells K12 celebrate National School Lunch Hero Day across the district

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Lunchtime, a daily favorite for many middle school students ready to escape the classroom.

“I like the food here,” McNeil Middle School student Reid Hancock said. “They cook really good pizza.”

And every day, there’s hot, fresh food already waiting on them, serving hundreds of kids each day can be a grind.

“After the lunch rush we are tired, we are hot, especially on Fridays, we are ready to shut it down,” McNiel Middle School food service worker Crystal Brock said.

But at the end of the day, a gratifying grind.

“It’s fulfilling because we fed over 600 kids good meals that they like so it’s rewarding at the end of the day,” Brock said.

So to have a day, completely dedicated to the hard work they put in day-in and day-out, is something that reinforces why they do what they do.

“Of course we don’t do this for the recognition, we do it for the kids and it’s nice for the kids to be able to see us wearing these like ‘oh my gosh what is that about I didn’t know that was such a thing, so it’s just a rewarding, rewarding thing,” Brock said.

WFISD’s food service provider Chartwells K12 sees the job evolving, even before providing 2 million free meals to kids during the pandemic.

“We all have an idea of what the lunch lady is in our head right? And it’s a lot different than what it used to be, this is highly skilled work,” Chartwells K12 Marketing Director Specialist Emily Kincaid said.

“They’re not just, you know, microwaving food, they’re making homemade pizza, things like that, we have a create line with something new on it every day that they’re utilizing a recipe to make.”

Highly skilled workers, making sure thousands of kids throughout the district eat and eat well, every day.

“It’s so important to Chartwells to really be a part of the community, we’re servants to the community, and our team who works with the kids, day in and day out really encapsulates that and they’ve done a really good job of stepping up from the very beginning,” Kincaid said.

So, on the ninth annual National School Lunch Hero Day, take a page out of Reid’s playbook.

“Be nice to the lunch ladies cause they cook all of this,” Hancock said.

And thank these frontline workers!