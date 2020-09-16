WFISD, Chartwells K12 chef nationally honored as one of five ‘Hero Behind the Food’

Now, the leader behind efforts to keep students fed across the Wichita Falls Independent School during the spring and summer months is being recognized, in a huge way, for her exceptional efforts.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Since the beginning of the pandemic, many have had to adjust in different ways to provide services to those who need them.

Now, the leader behind efforts to keep students fed across the Wichita Falls Independent School during the spring and summer months is being recognized in a huge way for her exceptional efforts.

Executive Chef Carrie Richardson is being named Hero Behind the Food.

Richardson said once they got word schools were closing in March, she and her team did not skip a beat to make sure as many kids were fed as possible.

At all times officials with WFISD and Chartwells K12 do what they can to ensure students have well-balanced meals, and since the start of COVID-19, many adjustments were made to ensure this continued safely.

“We used Durham Bus Services to get food out to the neighborhoods so that the students who didn’t have transportation or parents who didn’t have transportation they had access to our hot meals,” Richardson said.

Richardson, who is going into her third year as executive chef in the district, said it was tricky at first, but they adapted to the many obstacles that came along with the pandemic, like shortages in the supply chain, by providing just under 600,000 meals for community children.

“Those kids rely on that hot meal every day, so when they can’t go to school to get that hot meal, it’s our obligation and our duty to make sure our community is taken care of,” Richardson said.

Chartwells Marketing Director Emily Kincaid said this dedication and more are why Richardson deserves to be named one of only five, Hero Behind the Food, in the nation.

Thanks to Chef Richardson’s innovative mindset the team can progress even more.

“I think when you are rewarded like this or someone on your team has really identified as a standout, it opens up more doors for us,” Kincaid said.

Richardson said she is very honored to be making a difference in students’ lives.

“I certainly played a big part in it, but it wouldn’t be anywhere without our team at WFISD,” Richardson said. “We accomplished all of this together.”

This was nomination based and Richardson’s leaders in the culinary field wanted to show her that her efforts did not go unseen.