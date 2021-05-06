WFISD, Chartwells K12 to celebrate food service workers on National School Lunch Hero Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School District along with its food service provider Chartwells K12 are celebrating School Lunch Heroes for serving Wichita Falls kids over 2 million meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

National School Lunch Hero Day honors frontline workers who feed students every year and have played a pivotal role in finding children throughout the pandemic.

On Friday, May 7, WFISD and Chartwells K12 celebrate the day to recognize the district’s team of essential cooks, chefs, dietitians and food service workers.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, rain or shine, WFISD food service workers rolled up their sleeves, put on their masks and got to work serving meals to students through emergency feeding programs, bus deliveries, and community pick-up sites.

“Since the day schools closed and moved to remote learning, our goal has been to help ensure families never had to worry where their child’s next meal was going to come from,” Emily Kincaid, Marketing Specialist for Chartwells K12 said. “So many families in Wichita Falls and across the country depend on school lunch, especially during times of stress.

“The Child Nutrition team has gone above and beyond to brighten kids’ days during meal times. I’m thankful to work alongside this group of school lunch heroes, and I’m thankful the leadership team at WFISD has encouraged and supported us in this work every step of the way,” Kincaid said.

School Lunch Hero Day is a national program dedicated to providing well-deserved recognition to school food service professionals for their role in keeping children well-fed, happy and healthy. This year marks the 9th anniversary of the celebration!

The Chartwells K12 team at WFISD will be serving summer meals.

The Child Nutrition team is currently finalizing summer meal details that will be shared at wfisd.nutrislice.com and WFISD’s social media channels in the coming weeks.