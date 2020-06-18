WFISD, Child Care Partners kindergarten programs begin registration

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Registration for the 3-year-old kindergarten program being launched by WFISD and Child Care Partners is open.

Child Care Partner’s executive director Keri Goins said 0- to 3-years-old is the most important time in a child’s brain development, so the earlier they start the better they will be.

“No matter who you are, whether you’re worried your child is behind and you want to get them ready for school, you feel like they haven’t been getting and meeting their milestone the way you’d like in daycare, this a great opportunity to jumpstart them,” Goins said.

This program is income based and is funded by the Texas Education Agency.