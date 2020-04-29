1  of  3
WFISD, Children's Miracle Network give away socks with lunches

Local News

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFISD gave out free socks at their mobile meal delivery stations.

Over 5,000 socks were given to them by United Regional through the Children’s Miracle Network. These socks were given to students and families along with their meals from these stations. Since the Children’s Miracle Network had so many extra socks in their storage local officials thought this would be a great way to give back to children during this time.

“Kids need a bright spot in their day to day life. And it’s so hard for them to have their routines disturbed. And we thought one great way was we could give those socks to the district,” United Regional Children’s Miracle Network specialist Shelby Reese said.

The sock giveaway was only for April 28 but WFISD is still giving meals to students.

You can find those locations here.

