WFISD close COVID-19 testing at Carrigan Center until further notice

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District announced Thursday the closure of the Carrigan Center for COVID-19 testing.

The decision to close the Carrigan Center, where the district has housed testing for students and staff members, is due to a lack of testing supplies, according to WFISD officials.

As of Monday, January 10, there are 126 active COVID-19 cases among WFISD campuses, with 84 active cases among students and 42 active cases among staff members.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.

