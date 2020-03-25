WFISD closes facilities, transitions to online learning amid COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District announced Tuesday night that all facilities will be closed until further notice, effective immediately.

WFISD officials also announced that they will switch to an online learning platform beginning March 30.

Our instructional staff has been working to develop a curriculum that can be taught in an online environment as well as a paper/”low-tech” environment. WFISD will ensure that all families that request “low-tech” instruction, receive those resources. Curriculum specialists and administrators will be working with teachers the remainder of this week to ensure they have the tools necessary to assist your children. — WFISD Press Release

Parents of WFISD students should expect to receive a phone call from their student’s homeroom teacher requesting information about technology resources available at home and any other needs their student may have.

Parents of WFISD students who need to pick up their items from or return items to their school are encouraged to contact their student’s principal via e-mail.

Any paperwork may be dropped off in the drop box located on the north side of the administration building, located at 1104 Broad Street.

For more information, visit WFISD’s website.

If you have any questions, you may contact WFISD by calling (940) 235-1000 or via email.

Please find the full press release from WFISD below: