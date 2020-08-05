WFISD commitment forms due Thursday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As a reminder to parents in the Wichita Falls school district, you have through Thursday, August 6, to decide if you want your child learning from home or in the classroom.

The face- to- face option requires everyone to wear a mask.

If you choose the remote option, parents are being asked to make sure students have access to a reliable internet connection and a computer that is video capable.

You can find the student commitment forms here. The WFISD Roadmap Back to School here.